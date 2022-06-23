34,000 foreign workers approved to be hired in Malaysia's tourism industry

Nancy Shukri, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said their entry was requested by industry players through the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), and that the workers would come in between 2022 and 2024.
“Of the total number, 10,000 are allocated for housekeeping, 6,000 for spa workers, 6,000 for massage workers with the remaining 12,000 as caddies.
“At the same time, Motac will also organise job fairs later this year to encourage Malaysians to enter the industry due to its needs,” she said at a press conference after attending the 12th Malaysia Gift Fair networking night on Wednesday.
Nancy, however, noted that it was hard for her to give a specific date for these workers to arrive, as it lay under the purview of the Human Resource Ministry, adding that her Ministry would continue to push to facilitate the tourism industry’s needs.
In May, Nancy said Malaysia’s tourism sector was facing a shortage of about 15,000 to 20,000 workers with the estimate obtained from data from national tourism associations.
She also acknowledged that the problem of labour shortage was not only faced by the tourism sector but also involved all other industries in the country.
The Star
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : June 23, 2022
By : The Star
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022