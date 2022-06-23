Wed, June 29, 2022

international

34,000 foreign workers approved to be hired in Malaysia's tourism industry

A total of 34,000 foreign workers have been approved to enter the tourism industry in order to tackle its labour shortage, says Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister

Nancy Shukri, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said their entry was requested by industry players through the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), and that the workers would come in between 2022 and 2024.

“Of the total number, 10,000 are allocated for housekeeping, 6,000 for spa workers, 6,000 for massage workers with the remaining 12,000 as caddies.

“At the same time, Motac will also organise job fairs later this year to encourage Malaysians to enter the industry due to its needs,” she said at a press conference after attending the 12th Malaysia Gift Fair networking night on Wednesday.

Nancy, however, noted that it was hard for her to give a specific date for these workers to arrive, as it lay under the purview of the Human Resource Ministry, adding that her Ministry would continue to push to facilitate the tourism industry’s needs.

 

 

In May, Nancy said Malaysia’s tourism sector was facing a shortage of about 15,000 to 20,000 workers with the estimate obtained from data from national tourism associations.

She also acknowledged that the problem of labour shortage was not only faced by the tourism sector but also involved all other industries in the country.

The Star

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

34,000 foreign workers approved to be hired in Malaysia's tourism industry

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 23, 2022

By : The Star

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.