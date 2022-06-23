34,000 foreign workers approved to be hired in Malaysia's tourism industry

Nancy Shukri, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said their entry was requested by industry players through the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac), and that the workers would come in between 2022 and 2024.

“Of the total number, 10,000 are allocated for housekeeping, 6,000 for spa workers, 6,000 for massage workers with the remaining 12,000 as caddies.

“At the same time, Motac will also organise job fairs later this year to encourage Malaysians to enter the industry due to its needs,” she said at a press conference after attending the 12th Malaysia Gift Fair networking night on Wednesday.

Nancy, however, noted that it was hard for her to give a specific date for these workers to arrive, as it lay under the purview of the Human Resource Ministry, adding that her Ministry would continue to push to facilitate the tourism industry’s needs.