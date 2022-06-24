Xi calls on BRICS countries to foster high-quality partnership

Second, Xi called on BRICS countries to uphold cooperation to boost development and jointly tackle risks and challenges.

The combined impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis cast a shadow over the development of countries worldwide, with emerging markets and developing countries bearing the brunt, said Xi.

He called on BRICS countries to make full use of new platforms to boost connectivity of their industrial and supply chains, and jointly address challenges in areas such as poverty reduction, agriculture, energy and logistics.

Xi expressed support for the steady admission of new members to the New Development Bank, underscoring efforts to improve the mechanism of Contingent Reserve Arrangement so as to reinforce the financial safety net and firewall.

He also stressed the need to advance BRICS cooperation in cross-border payment and credit rating, as well as further facilitation of trade, investment and financing.

China stands ready to work with BRICS partners to add more substance to the Global Development Initiative (GDI), re-energize the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, build a global community of development, and contribute to stronger, greener and healthier global development, Xi said.

Third, Xi said BRICS countries need to uphold the pioneering spirit and innovation and unleash the potential and vitality of cooperation.

Attempts to obstruct the innovation and development of other countries and retain their own hegemonic status through technology monopoly, blockades and barriers are destined to fail, Xi said.

Xi stressed efforts to improve global technological governance to allow more people to access technological achievements.

He highlighted progress in efforts to blaze a new path for synergizing the five countries' industrial policies this year, including the accelerated development of the BRICS Partnership on New Industrial Revolution Innovation Center launched in Xiamen of east China's Fujian Province. He also mentioned the Digital Economy Partnership Framework, and the Initiative for Cooperation on Digitalization of Manufacturing agreed among the group.

Moves have also been taken to build a talent pool to enhance cooperation on innovation and entrepreneurship, noted Xi.

Fourth, Xi called on BRICS countries to uphold openness and inclusiveness and pool collective wisdom and strength.

BRICS countries do not form a closed club or an exclusive "clique." Rather, they are members of a family and partners for win-win cooperation, Xi said.

Over the past five years, the "BRICS Plus" approach has set a fine example for emerging markets and developing countries to advance South-South cooperation and gain strength through unity, Xi said.

Under the new circumstances, it is all the more important for BRICS countries to pursue development with open doors and boost cooperation with open arms, Xi said.

Xi added that the expansion process of the BRICS cooperation mechanism should be pushed forward to allow like-minded partners to join the big BRICS family at an early date, pointing out that new vitality will be injected into BRICS cooperation and the representativeness and influence of BRICS will be increased.

"As representatives of emerging markets and developing countries, we must make the right decision and take responsible actions at this critical juncture of history. What we do will have a significant impact on the world. Let us stay united, pool strength and forge ahead to build a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly create a bright future for humanity," said Xi.

The leaders attending the summit thanked China for hosting this event and the efforts it made for promoting BRICS cooperation.

They believed that facing international uncertainties, BRICS countries should strengthen solidarity, carry forward the BRICS spirit, consolidate strategic partnership and jointly respond to various challenges so that BRICS cooperation can reach a new level and play a bigger role in international affairs.

Under the theme of "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development", leaders of the five countries held in-depth exchange of views on BRICS cooperation in various sectors and major issues of common concern and reached important consensus.

They agreed on the need to stay committed to multilateralism, work for greater democracy in global governance, safeguard fairness and justice, and inject stability and positive energy into the turbulent international landscape.

They agreed on the need to jointly respond to COVID-19, give full play to such mechanisms as the BRICS Vaccine Research and Development Center, promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, and enhance preparedness in the face of public health crises.

They agreed on the need to deepen practical economic cooperation, firmly defend the multilateral trading system, work to foster an open world economy, oppose unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction", strengthen cooperation in such fields as digital economy, technological innovation, industrial and supply chains, food and energy security, and jointly promote world economic recovery.

They agreed on the need to promote shared global development, give priority to addressing the most pressing needs of developing countries, eradicate poverty and hunger, address the challenge posed by climate change together, expand the application of such technologies as aerospace and big data in the field of development, accelerate the implementation of the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, and make BRICS contribution to jointly ushering in a new era of global development.

They agreed on the need to strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchange and mutual learning and forge more signature projects in various sectors including think tanks, political parties, media and sports.

They also agreed on the need to pursue "BRICS Plus" cooperation at more levels, in broader areas and within a greater scope, and actively advance the BRICS membership expansion process.

The 14th BRICS Summit Beijing Declaration was adopted and released at the event.

The BRICS leaders were also briefed by representatives of relevant BRICS cooperation mechanisms on their work.

The five BRICS countries account for about a quarter of the world economy and over 40 percent of the global population.