Philippines ends talks for joint oil, gas exploration with China

“The president had spoken. I carried out his instructions to the letter: oil and gas discussions are terminated completely. Nothing is pending; everything is over,” Locsin said in his speech during the 124th founding anniversary celebration of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Three years on and we had not achieved our objective of developing oil and gas resources so critical for the Philippines — but not at the price of sovereignty; not even a particle of it,” he added.

According to the country’s top diplomat, just because the two countries “have differences does not mean we have to fight over everything”.

In that spirit, Locsin said he tried for three years to come to an agreement to facilitate exploration for and exploitation of oil and gas in the West Philippine Sea.

“We got as far as it is constitutionally possible to go. One step forward from where we stood on the edge of the abyss is a drop into a constitutional crisis,” he said.

“That explains the sudden pull-back on my part which unravelled three years of sincere hard work on the part of [Chinese Foreign Minister] Wang Yi and me. We had both tried to go as far as we could — without renouncing China’s aspiration on his part; and constitutional limitations on my part. I shut down shop completely,” Locsin said.