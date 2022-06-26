Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission

Speaking before leaving to attend the G7 summit in Germany, where Widodo was invited as the G20 rotating president, he said he will also urge Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

Widodo said he will travel to both Ukraine and Russia, without providing specific details of his trip.

The conflict has caused major disruption to supply chains, stoking a food and energy crisis that has seen inflation soar in many countries, some of which have imposed export curbs to preserve domestic supplies.