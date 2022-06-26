Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Indonesia president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace-building mission

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Sunday he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open room for dialogue during a peace-building mission to the countries because "war has to stop and the global food chains need to be reactivated".

Speaking before leaving to attend the G7 summit in Germany, where Widodo was invited as the G20 rotating president, he said he will also urge Russia's Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

Widodo said he will travel to both Ukraine and Russia, without providing specific details of his trip.

The conflict has caused major disruption to supply chains, stoking a food and energy crisis that has seen inflation soar in many countries, some of which have imposed export curbs to preserve domestic supplies.

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 26, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.