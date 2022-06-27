Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia

Four people were killed and about 70 injured on Sunday when part of a stand collapsed at a bullring in the town of El Espinal, Colombia, provincial officials said.

Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

According to Tolima provincial governor, Jose Ricardo Orozco, there are four dead at this moment - two women, a man and a minor.

“Eight boxes collapsed structurally, you can already see that it is a wood structure", said civil defence emergency technician Jorge Luna.

Around 70 people were injured during the collapse.

 

According to local authorities, ambulances were sent from the nearby cities of Ibague and Melgar to help the injured, who have overwhelmed El Espinal's hospital.

Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.