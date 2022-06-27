Four killed, 70 injured in partial collapse of bullring in Colombia

Videos posted on social media showed the section of the stand toppling forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul.

According to Tolima provincial governor, Jose Ricardo Orozco, there are four dead at this moment - two women, a man and a minor.

“Eight boxes collapsed structurally, you can already see that it is a wood structure", said civil defence emergency technician Jorge Luna.

Around 70 people were injured during the collapse.