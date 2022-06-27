Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Premier Phankham Viphavanh said the reforms include selling off stakes in some enterprises to end the state’s burdensome subsidy of their operations.

The Lao state owns 178 enterprises, nearly all of which have recorded losses for years.

“There are very few state enterprises that make a profit,” the PM told lawmakers last week in response to questions in the National Assembly.

State enterprises should be driving the nation’s economy but have instead become a heavy burden, he added. Enterprises that are fully state-owned hardly ever make profit and have had to be heavily subsidised.

The administration of these enterprises typically did not follow a sound business plan, the PM said. He blamed their management failures on recruitment policies that were largely based on nepotism.

Companies that were thought likely to generate remarkable revenue through the participation of their children or other relatives provided the main source of recruitment, the prime minister told the televised session, referring to the children and relatives of influential individuals.

In some cases, managers of state enterprises invented projects and allocated budgets for them, but put the money in their own pockets, he said.