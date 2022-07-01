Russia's Putin meets his Indonesian counterpart Widodo in Moscow

Widodo, who is the current G20 president, spoke at a news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.

"I have asked for a guarantee that food from Ukraine by the sea is safe. Also, I asked G7 to guarantee, there are no obstacles in exporting food and fertilisers," he said.

"I hope that Russia will not extend the ban on exports of grains including wheat and not impose quota restrictions on fertilisers," he added.

Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated a global food crisis, sending prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser.

Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.