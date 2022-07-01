Russia's Putin meets his Indonesian counterpart Widodo in Moscow

Widodo, who is the current G20 president, spoke at a news conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after a meeting in Moscow on Thursday.
"I have asked for a guarantee that food from Ukraine by the sea is safe. Also, I asked G7 to guarantee, there are no obstacles in exporting food and fertilisers," he said.
"I hope that Russia will not extend the ban on exports of grains including wheat and not impose quota restrictions on fertilisers," he added.
Russia's war in Ukraine has exacerbated a global food crisis, sending prices soaring for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertiliser.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies, while Russia is also a key global fertiliser exporter and Ukraine is a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Since Russia invaded on February 24, Ukrainian grain shipments from its Black Sea ports have stalled and millions of tonnes of grain are stuck in silos. Moscow says the onus is on Kyiv to remove mines from the ports to free up shipping lanes.
Russia says Western sanctions against it are worsening the situation. The sanctions do not directly target its grain and fertilisers but have hit exports because of the difficulty of arranging shipping, insurance and finance.
The Indonesia President, better known as Jokowi, met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday (June 29) after attending the G7 summit in Germany earlier in the week. After his meeting with Zelenskiy, Jokowi had offered to deliver a message from Kyiv to Putin.
Published : July 01, 2022
By : Reuters
