Xi sets out new vision for HK

President Xi Jinping set out on Friday a new vision for the implementation of "one country, two systems" in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, reiterating Beijing's support for the SAR in maintaining its unique position and strengths.

In a landmark speech delivered at a celebration of the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland, Xi said "one country, two systems" has been tested and proved right time and again, there is no reason to change such a good system and it must be adhered to over the long run.

The president presided over the swearing in of the city's new Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and other members of the sixth-term government of the SAR at the celebration.

He told an audience of about 1,300 people at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center that the practice of "one country, two systems" has attained universally acknowledged success over the past 25 years, during which time the city has got through various storms and challenges and made steady strides forward.

He reaffirmed the significance of the National Security Law for Hong Kong, and the SAR's new electoral system in implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", saying that the democratic system of the SAR now helps to safeguard the democratic rights of its residents, as well as the prosperity and stability of the region, and it has broad prospects.