Scorching weather in Japan prompts early spike in sales of parasols, sunscreens

Products for hot weather, such as parasols and sunscreens, have been selling well unusually early. Manufacturers are continuing production at full capacity to take advantage of the blazing summer heat.

The parasol section was already crowded with customers at the Matsuya Ginza department store in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Thursday.

“I came here to buy food but it’s so hot that I wanted to look at parasols,” said a 74-year-old woman. She bought a folding parasol.

Usually, at this time of year, customers just check out sun umbrellas and only a few buy them. However, since this year’s rainy season ended very early, June’s sales of parasols were nearly three times higher than the same period last year. In response to their popularity, the department store moved the sale schedule forward to Friday.

Strong sunshine has also led to robust sales of sunscreens. The sales of three key sunscreen products from Shiseido’s Anessa brand from June 20 to 26 grew 50% year on year. Gel-type products with a smooth texture are popular, according to the cosmetics maker.

In the homewares market, bedclothes using fabric with a cool touch have sold well for the past week, according to furniture retailer Nitori Co.