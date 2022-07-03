Philippine leader vetoes bill on Bulacan Airport City economic zone

The letter addressed to the Congress was dated July 1, meaning it was one of the first official acts of President Marcos, who was sworn into office on June 30.

“Contrary to the government’s objective of developing a tax system with low rates and a broad tax base, the enrolled bill will significantly narrow our tax base with its mandated incentives applicable to registered entities,” he said.

“In view of these considerations, I am constrained to veto the above-mentioned enrolled bill,” he added.

Apart from fiscal risks, Marcos said the bill was in conflict with existing mandates of other government agencies and lacked “coherence with existing laws, rules and regulations by failing to provide audit provisions for the Commission on Audit, procedures for the expropriation of lands awarded to agrarian beneficiaries, and a master plan for the specific metes and bounds of the economic zone”.

He also said the National Economic and Development Authority and the Regional Development Council III called for further study on the cost of establishing the special economic zone.

The US$15 billion airport city had been created by the San Miguel Corp conglomerate.

San Miguel is one of the country’s largest companies with businesses spanning food, beverage, power, energy, and infrastructure.

The Bulacan airport city, created during the Duterte administration, won the support of lawmakers and was granted a 50-year franchise to build and operate the facility in exchange for tax breaks and a revenue-sharing scheme.