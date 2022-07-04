Pope hints at visit to Moscow, Kyiv after Canada trip

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, Francis noted that there have been contacts between Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a possible trip to Moscow.

No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When the Vatican first asked about a trip several months ago, Francis said Moscow replied that it was not the right time.

But he hinted that something may now have changed, and it is possible he would visit Moscow and Kyiv following his Canada trip.

Since the Russian invasion in February, the 85-year-old pontiff has repeatedly condemned the conflict and called for peace.