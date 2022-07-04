Fri, July 15, 2022

Pope hints at visit to Moscow, Kyiv after Canada trip

Pope Francis said he hopes to be able to go to Moscow and Kyiv as soon as possible after a visit to Canada later this month, during an exclusive interview with Reuters on Saturday.

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, Francis noted that there have been contacts between Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a possible trip to Moscow.

No pope has ever visited Moscow, and Francis has repeatedly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

When the Vatican first asked about a trip several months ago, Francis said Moscow replied that it was not the right time.

But he hinted that something may now have changed, and it is possible he would visit Moscow and Kyiv following his Canada trip.

Since the Russian invasion in February, the 85-year-old pontiff has repeatedly condemned the conflict and called for peace.

A month ago, Francis said he was planning to meet with Ukrainian officials to discuss the possibility of a visit to their country. He has been invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk of Ukraine's Byzantine-rite Catholic Church and Ukraine's ambassador to the Vatican, Andriy Yurash.

 

 

 

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 04, 2022

By : Reuters

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : Jul 15, 2022

