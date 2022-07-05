Farming snakes in Cambodia for restaurants in Vietnam

Sarath said the chan l’mom is not a dangerous species, but that it can take up to a year for them to reach a salable size. Their current market value is about 80,000 riel per kg.

Generally, a snake is sold when it grows to about 1.2kg, he said, adding that the ones which reach 1.5kg are usually kept as breeders.

“These snakes are a seasonal product, as I only harvest them once per year. Currently, I sell 200 to 300kg a year. As harvest time approaches, Vietnamese traders contact me and say they will take all of the snakes I have,” he said.

“I think if I could produce 1,000kg of snakes, the Vietnamese would buy them all. But of course, I’m not sure how that would affect the market value,” he added.

He does sell some of his products to the local market. He says demand is not high, but he expects it to grow.

Right now, Sarath has partnerships with four domestic restaurants – two in Phnom Penh and two in Preah Sihanouk – and local customers order 3 to 4kg every half month. If domestic demand grows, he thought more people would become interested in breeding.

“Last season, I raised 400 snakelets and sold about 200kg. The rest I kept for breeding,” he said.

He said that of the 200kg of meat he sold, about 150kg went to the Vietnamese market.

“I don’t think it’s because Cambodians don’t like to eat snake meat. Perhaps they haven’t tried it, or are afraid they will be served an endangered or illegal species,” he added.

His personal favourite snake recipe is pickled lime soup, but snakes can be made into many other dishes, such as fried lemongrass snake, he added.

He said although the number of people ordering the meat in restaurants was small, that suited him for now because he could not meet demand if orders grew too much.

He also said that he had sold snakelets to people who were also interested in breeding them. He sold the baby snakes for 10,000 riel each.

“I admit the price of 10,000 riel sounds expensive. But in Vietnam, the price can be as high as 12,000 riel. In fact, I sold a few hundred to Vietnamese breeders,” he added.

Nim Khon, 50, bought 150 snakelets from Sarath. He carried them home to Takhmao town in three jars just over a month ago.

He explained that in addition to farming, he thought he would try raising snakes. As he was unfamiliar with the process, he was unsure how his snakes would fare. Happily, they were now growing nicely, he said.

“They are not difficult to care for, as their food is small fish and eels. I spend about 40,000 riel a month on food,” he told The Post.

