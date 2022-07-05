Japanese WWII sword connects Japan, US seven decades later

Kevin Chroust, a 38-year-old journalist, delivered the sword to the soldier’s son. Chroust’s grandfather, Joseph Kasser, 99, obtained the sword while serving as a US Army soldier in Japan.

Chroust had taken over his grandfather’s vow to return the sword and was finally able to find its rightful owner. By handing over the sword, he fulfilled the vow.

According to Chroust, in 1945 just after the end of World War II, Kasser found the sword in a pile of Japanese weapons on a beach on Okinawa’s main island.

On a wooden plate tied to the sword with a string, the owner’s name and the name of a town — Takaharu, Miyazaki Prefecture — were written in English. A message in English, also on the plate, read, “I am very glad to have the honour to ask your favour to send my sword to my home.”

Kasser brought the sword home, determined to seek out the owner and deliver it to him because he believed the sword to be very important to this Japanese soldier.

Chroust had heard about the episode with the sword from his grandfather since his childhood. Last year, Chroust sought the help of a Japanese journalist he became acquainted with through reporting on US Major League baseball.

Authorities in Takaharu were contacted about the sword and they managed to trace the owner.

That owner was Tomesuke Umeki, who died at 74 in 1974. According to his relatives, he was on Jeju Island in South Korea when the war ended. It is not known why the sword was found in Okinawa Prefecture.