Vietnamese tech firms urged to expand cooperation

Speaking at a conference on the research, design and manufacture of electronic and ITC products “Made in Vietnam”, Ho Quynh Hung, chairman of the board of Dien Quang Joint Stock Co, said that Vietnam’s electronics and ITC industries remained dependent on imports due to lack of high-tech production capability.

The industries also lack design and R&D capacity, he added.

“This was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic when most businesses were affected by supply chain disruptions. Many of the businesses faced a lack of chips and electronic components for production of electronic and ITC products,” he said.

The number of Vietnamese companies making chips and electronic components for production of electronic and ITC products remains modest and more foreign companies are opening factories in Vietnam to produce chips and electronic components, he added.

Nguyen Ai Huu, chairman of XeLex Technology Joint Stock Co, said most Vietnamese-branded products are made with imported components and assembled domestically with software and hardware that are dependent on foreign partners, resulting in a risk of installing malware without the businesses’ awareness.

“Vietnamese tech firms need to master both hardware and software technology to ensure security,” he said.

He added that Vietnam’s ITC industry needs huge investment and high-quality human resources, especially experts and technicians with solid professional qualifications.