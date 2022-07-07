High prices on livestock deprive Palestinians of Eid al-Adha preparations

The celebration of Eid al-Adha is not limited to sacrifice. There are other essential things, such as new clothes, sweets, and decorations that must be provided for the festival.

"At the current deteriorating condition, I can only provide some food and sweets to prepare my family to celebrate the festival," he explained.

Mohammed Hijawi, a Ramallah-based owner of a livestock farm, owns about 600 sheep and 150 calves.

However, he complained about the deterioration in the purchasing power of clients this year, noting that he was able to sell only 20 percent of the livestock stockpile on his farm.

In fact, the prices of sacrifices rose significantly in the West Bank, due to the high costs of fodder resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The West Bank markets seemed empty of customers, while merchants were busy checking their goods crowded in the shops, while street vendors were trying to attract passers-by to buy from them.

Sumaia Juma'a, a Bethlehem-based woman, was only able to buy the basic needs for her family and small quantities of sweets and cakes.

The 39-year-old mother of three complained that the high prices prevented her from buying the sheep for Eid as she used to do in the past.