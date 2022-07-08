Fri, July 15, 2022

Myanmar actress arrested after filming in Shan state

Myanmar actress Thinzar Wint Kyaw was arrested on the night of July 6, and is being interrogated for unknown reasons, according to reports on telegram channels and social media.

An official from the Shan State Progressive Party/ Shan State Army (SSPP/ SSA) confirmed the news of the arrest to the media.

On July 4, SSPP Info announced that she had gone to Hippar Waterfall and Wan Hai in Kethi Township, southern Shan State, to film a documentary on the development of the Wan Hai area, at the invitation of SSPP/ SSA.

A statement from SSPP Info said that the Shan State Progressive Party/ Shan State Army (SSPP/SSA) had offered to film local development projects such as religion, education, health and transportation.

After the filming was completed, a car carrying Kyaw was stopped and detained at the checkpoint on the way out of Wan Hai on the morning of July 6.

When Maj-General Zaw Min Tun, the leader of the Information Team of the State Administration Council, was contacted in relation to the arrest of Kyaw, he replied that he did not know about the matter.

