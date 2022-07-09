Fri, July 15, 2022

international

Cambodia condemns ‘barbaric’ assassination of former Japanese PM Abe

The Cambodian government condemns the ‘barbaric assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in Nara, Japan on July 8.

Abe was pronounced dead in hospital after he was shot while delivering a campaign speech.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia condemns in the strongest term this barbaric assassination. H.E. Shinzo Abe was an outstanding leader of Japan and a beloved friend of Cambodia and his death is a tragic loss not only for the Japanese people, but for Cambodians as well,” said the statement of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC).

MFACI said that it was saddened and shocked by the passing away of Abe after being shot while campaigning for a national election in the western city of Nara.

“The Royal Government and People of Cambodia extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to H.E. Shinzo Abe’s bereaved family and the Government and People of Japan,” the statement said.

 

By Voun Dara

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

South Korean, US F-35 stealth fighters stage first aerial drills

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Japanese researchers to develop lunar, martian habitats

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Asean Online Sale Day to offer tourism, fashion deals from Aug 8-10

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Montenegro opens 1st Chinese-built highway section

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Malaysia not on verge of bankruptcy: Finance Minister

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Published : July 09, 2022

By : The Phnom Penh Post

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PK Overcomes Demon in Her Head to Win Maiden SAT-TWT Open Title in Hua Hin

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Repeat failure to pay traffic fine doesn’t always lead to arrest: courts

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Giant Buakaw stuns New York on Times Square billboard

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Bangkok’s 10 best public parks for joggers

Published : Jul 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.