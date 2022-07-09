Cambodia condemns ‘barbaric’ assassination of former Japanese PM Abe

Abe was pronounced dead in hospital after he was shot while delivering a campaign speech.

“The Royal Government of Cambodia condemns in the strongest term this barbaric assassination. H.E. Shinzo Abe was an outstanding leader of Japan and a beloved friend of Cambodia and his death is a tragic loss not only for the Japanese people, but for Cambodians as well,” said the statement of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC).

MFACI said that it was saddened and shocked by the passing away of Abe after being shot while campaigning for a national election in the western city of Nara.

“The Royal Government and People of Cambodia extend our deepest condolences and sincerest sympathies to H.E. Shinzo Abe’s bereaved family and the Government and People of Japan,” the statement said.

By Voun Dara