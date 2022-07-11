Blinken vows to keep US pressure on Myanmar regime

“We will continue to look for ways that we can – and other countries can – effectively put pressure on the regime to move back to the democratic path, and we’re doing that on a regular basis,” Blinken said in Bangkok, during his first official trip to Thailand shortly after attending the Group of 20 (G20) foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia’s Bali.

He also called on Asean to hold the Myanmar regime, which ousted the civilian government last year, accountable and for China to support Myanmar’s return to democracy.

“I think it’s also incumbent upon China and in China’s interest to see Burma move back to the path that it was on that it was so violently disrupted from by the coup,” he said, referring to Myanmar by its former name.

Blinken was originally scheduled to visit Thailand in December last year but had to call it off after a member of his travelling party tested positive for Covid-19.

On this trip, he also met Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to discuss issues such as post-pandemic economic recovery, cooperation related to climate change and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meetings that Thailand is hosting in November.