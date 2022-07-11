Cambodia plants another 30,000 palm seeds on Lao border

The governor of Stung Treng province, Svay Sam Eang, on July 9 led officials and youth groups on the mission. “The palm tree is a plant that has provided many benefits to the Cambodian people since ancient times. It is also a symbol representing the soul of the Cambodian people and how they have distinguished their territory from ancient times until the present,” he said.

The provincial information department director, Ouk Theavy, said that since 2016, more than 200,000 palm seeds had been planted, and the sixth planting season on July 9 used 30,000 seeds.

He said Stung Treng does not have as many palm trees as Takeo and Kampong Speu provinces, but after many border posts had been placed along the border, provincial authorities had initiated planting operations.

“Since we began in 2016, the seedlings have grown to about 40 per cent of their eventually full height. Some seeds have grown very well. Generally, it takes seven to 10 years to establish a productive tree,” he said.

He said the province had a programme to inspire and organise a day of tree planting every year. By planting saplings in natural areas, they would regenerate the beauty of several decaying areas.

According to Theavy, more than 250km of the province borders Laos. Provincial authorities had planted on about 100km of them.

Theavy said 11,500 seeds were planted in 2016, 10,000 in 2017, 25,000 in 2018, 30,000 in 2019, 10,000 in 2021 and 30,000 this year, taking the total to 206,500.

The sixth planting season took place along a 10km area of the border.

Lay Samean

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network