Hyundai Motor to build first local factory in 29 years

According to the union, one-fourth of unionized workers, or 12,600 of them, are expected to retire between 2022 and 2026. Some 3,000 senior workers on the manufacturing line have left the company each year and it is the company’s responsibility to guarantee workers’ employment, they argued.



Currently, Hyundai Motor Group converts subcontracted workers to regular positions at manufacturing plants.



Details on the size of the new recruitment will be discussed by November and the carmaker will start hiring in the first half of next year.



“There are both external and internal risks, but the company made a decision that can allow both labour and management to coexist, based on the future of domestic plants and job stability,” said a company official.



Last month, about 70 per cent of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union’s Hyundai Motor branch, which falls under the Korean Confederation of Trade Union, voted in support of a walkout as wage talks continued to fail.

The carmaker’s labour union, which represents 40,958 members, has held a total of 15 rounds of negotiations since May. Major sticking points included an increase in monthly pay, incentives and a retirement age extension, among other issues.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network