Decades of population control work paying off for Vietnam

Notably, the average life expectancy of Vietnamese people increased by 33.7 years, from 40 in 1960 to 73.7 in 2020. The rates of malnutrition and child mortality have decreased by two-thirds, while maternal mortality rate dropped by three quarters.

The success in population control and family planning tasks over the past 60 years has helped Vietnam achieve and complete ahead of schedule the Millennium Development Goals about improving maternal health and reducing mortality rate among children.

In 1999, Vietnam received the United Nations Population Award.

The country entered the golden age of population structure in 2007, which peaked in 2020, with the working-age population accounting for about 70 per cent of the total population. This phase is expected to last about 30-40 years.

However, the population work is facing both opportunities and challenges.

Vietnam is experiencing a significant disparity in birth rates among regions, affecting its rapid and sustainable development. Meanwhile, gender imbalance at birth has appeared since the early years of the 21st century and increasingly spread in both urban and rural areas, with the sex ratio being at over 110 male births for every 100 female births from 2006 to present.

Vietnam is at the golden age of population structure and the country's socio-economy will face difficulties if it fails to tap this opportunity, particularly when the "golden" population will become "old" population after 2035.