Malaysian workforce needs attention to retain competitive edge: HSBC exec

In order to meet the needs of a rapidly changing world with major developments in technology and to achieve its goal of becoming a high-income economy, he said it is crucial for the country to reinvent its workforce or risk losing out to more progressive countries.

This includes incorporating greater flexibility within organisations, as employees expect more choice over how, when and where they work, he told StarBiz in response to e-mail queries.

Thomas said it also includes supporting the country’s workforce to develop skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

“The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated trends like digitisation and challenged other notions like the ability to work from home.

“These advances have opened great opportunities globally. Simultaneously, it has forced organisations to rethink how they manage their workforce,” he added.

Thomas said organisations in the Asia-Pacific are also recognising the need to move away from a singular focus of one or two strands to cover all strands of diversity such as generational, age, disability and cognitive diversity.

“We need to look to integrate all the strands, the intersectionality of diversity and move away from the targets that focus on only one or two areas.

“At the same time, it is vital to look at how we achieve inclusion and get the diversity mix to work to achieve the maximum benefit for all employees,” he noted.