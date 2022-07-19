Cambodia’s Preah Vihear durians grab slice of China market

The country is seeking a slice of the lucrative durian market in China, which last year imported US$4.2 billion (153 billion baht) of durian – mainly from Thailand.

TKY Farm CEO Yi Sinath said the company has been growing durians for eight years, with more than 16,000 trees yielding over 300 tonnes of fruit this year, making it one of the largest producers in Preah Vihear province.

Eyeing China’s huge appetite for durian, TKY Farm decided to export frozen durians via Thailand to Chinese shores for the first time.

“Of course, we want to export directly to China because going through other countries is not easy. Next year, we will find an easier way to export,” Sinath said.

TKY Farm aims to have its durians registered as a GI (geographical indication) product, thanks to taste and quality which are unique to Preah Vihear, and recognised in Cambodia and internationally.

Preah Vihear provincial Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry director Peung Tryda said durians have high economic potential, which has recently encouraged farmers in the province to grow more of the spiky, pungent fruit.

“This year, we have more area under durian cultivation than last year. Although our durians have yet to be exported directly [to China], TKY Farm’s exports bear positive signs for our local growers,” he said.