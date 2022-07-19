Cambodia’s Preah Vihear durians grab slice of China market

The country is seeking a slice of the lucrative durian market in China, which last year imported US$4.2 billion (153 billion baht) of durian – mainly from Thailand.
TKY Farm CEO Yi Sinath said the company has been growing durians for eight years, with more than 16,000 trees yielding over 300 tonnes of fruit this year, making it one of the largest producers in Preah Vihear province.
Eyeing China’s huge appetite for durian, TKY Farm decided to export frozen durians via Thailand to Chinese shores for the first time.
“Of course, we want to export directly to China because going through other countries is not easy. Next year, we will find an easier way to export,” Sinath said.
TKY Farm aims to have its durians registered as a GI (geographical indication) product, thanks to taste and quality which are unique to Preah Vihear, and recognised in Cambodia and internationally.
Preah Vihear provincial Department of Agriculture, Fishery and Forestry director Peung Tryda said durians have high economic potential, which has recently encouraged farmers in the province to grow more of the spiky, pungent fruit.
“This year, we have more area under durian cultivation than last year. Although our durians have yet to be exported directly [to China], TKY Farm’s exports bear positive signs for our local growers,” he said.
Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Veng Sakhon lamented recently that Cambodian durians have not yet found a foreign market, like China.
A limited supply of fruit plus a lack of phytosanitary protocols make talks on exporting the fruit from Cambodia difficult.
Also, other Cambodian agricultural products are waiting for review by Chinese trade authorities. Meanwhile, China only considers imports of a single product per country at a time, to allow stringent processes including phytosanitary and other inspections.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : July 19, 2022
By : The Phnom Penh Post
