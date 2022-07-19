Singapore companies among most targeted by ransomware

Despite this, businesses in the island nation tend to prioritise recovery rather than prevention, says a report published last month by cyber-security technology firm Cybereason.

Ransomware is a type of malware that typically infiltrates a computer system and encrypts the data inside. Criminals then demand a ransom, threatening to leave it locked up and inaccessible.

Criminals are also increasingly using a “double extortion” tactic, where they not only encrypt the data but also steal it and threaten to leak or sell it online.

Cybereason said Singaporean businesses were witnessing the greatest number of such attacks among the countries polled, with 80 per cent of respondents in Singapore saying their organisations had been hit by a ransomware attack in the past 24 months. Globally, the average figure was 72 per cent.

The percentage of Singapore organisations that reported at least one attack in the past year also rose from 60 per cent last year to 80 per cent this year.

Cybereason’s field chief security officer for the Asia-Pacific region CK Chim said the recent ransomware “gold rush” among cybercriminals is due to the fact that it is becoming easier for criminals to carry out such attacks, while many organisations are also now more reliant on digital infrastructure than before.

Many ransomware gangs now operate like legitimate companies with complex yet efficient business models, Chim said.

“Ransomware is an extremely lucrative model with little to no risk involved for the threat actors, as they often operate in countries with no extradition treaty… This allows them to operate with near impunity,” he said.