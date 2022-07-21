'Not the right moment' for crisis, say Italians after Draghi resigns

"It really isn't the right moment for a government crisis. This should have been the moment to get back on our feet, not the moment to stop," said Rome resident Antonella Tondo.

Benedetta Pasero, who is Italian but lives abroad, had pondered plans to return to her country permanently after spending the summer in Italy. But now the government has collapsed she changed her mind.

Meanwhile Rome resident Umberto Bitorri said it was a "reckless move", especially because of the war in Ukraine and the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattarella's office said the head of state had "taken note" of the resignation and asked Draghi to remain in a caretaker capacity.

Mattarella plans to meet the speakers of both houses of parliament on Thursday afternoon. Political sources said earlier this week that he would likely dissolve parliament and call early an election in October.

A bloc of conservative parties, led by the far-right Brothers of Italy, looks likely to win a clear majority at the next election, a study of opinion polls showed this week.

Draghi's coalition crumbled on Wednesday when three of his main partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try to end divisions and renew their fractious alliance.