Rice consumption sees steep fall in South Korea

According to data from Statistics Korea, the average rice consumption per person was 56.9 kilograms in 2021, a 17.3 per cent fall over the past 10 years. Rice consumption now is only about half of what it was 30 years ago,
The falling demand has also led to record low rice prices. According to the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, which represents more than 2.1 million farmers and 1,118 regional cooperatives nationwide, the price of 80 kilograms of rice was 179,494 won (around 5,000 baht) as of July 5, an almost 20 per cent decline over the past 45 years.
“We have purchased rice in order to support rice farmers. But with this year’s price dip, our regional branches have also been hit hard,” an official of the federation said.
Cheorwon in Gangwon province, one of the major rice-farming sites in Korea, saw a 27 per cent surge in rice production last year to 75,000 metric tonnes. Due to the plunging demand, the government pre-emptively purchased some 2,600 tonnes to offset the impact on producers. However, despite this measure, more than 5,400 tonnes remain in stock.
Yecheon, in the North Gyeongsang province, is no different. There are 11,000 tonnes of rice stocked in the region as of June this year, up 83.3 per cent from a year ago.
Experts say a growing number of young Koreans are eating less rice as they seek healthier food with less carbs.
“With the growing popularity of the weight loss industry, many tend to cut calorie intake by eating low-carb meals or dietary supplements instead of rice, a high-carb food,” said Kim Sang-hyo, a researcher at the state-run Korea Rural Economic Institute.
The domestic market for products and services related to weight loss is estimated to have reached 10 trillion won last year, according to industry estimates.
Kim stressed the government should purchase a larger public stock of rice to ease the problems rice farmers are facing.
“Food companies are currently in need of more rice to produce rice noodles and ready-made rice meals. If the government supplies low-priced rice, they can sell rice products at cheaper prices -- a win-win for both farmers and food companies.”
Kim added that provincial governments could buy more rice and give it out to socially disadvantaged groups.
“Battered by inflation, some might not have the luxury of choosing between rice and dietary supplements.”
The Korea Herald
Asia News Network
Published : July 25, 2022
By : The Korea Herald
