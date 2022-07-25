Rice consumption sees steep fall in South Korea

According to data from Statistics Korea, the average rice consumption per person was 56.9 kilograms in 2021, a 17.3 per cent fall over the past 10 years. Rice consumption now is only about half of what it was 30 years ago,

The falling demand has also led to record low rice prices. According to the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, which represents more than 2.1 million farmers and 1,118 regional cooperatives nationwide, the price of 80 kilograms of rice was 179,494 won (around 5,000 baht) as of July 5, an almost 20 per cent decline over the past 45 years.

“We have purchased rice in order to support rice farmers. But with this year’s price dip, our regional branches have also been hit hard,” an official of the federation said.

Cheorwon in Gangwon province, one of the major rice-farming sites in Korea, saw a 27 per cent surge in rice production last year to 75,000 metric tonnes. Due to the plunging demand, the government pre-emptively purchased some 2,600 tonnes to offset the impact on producers. However, despite this measure, more than 5,400 tonnes remain in stock.

Yecheon, in the North Gyeongsang province, is no different. There are 11,000 tonnes of rice stocked in the region as of June this year, up 83.3 per cent from a year ago.

Experts say a growing number of young Koreans are eating less rice as they seek healthier food with less carbs.