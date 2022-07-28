Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike, Powell doesn't see US in recession

Powell said in a news conference following the Fed announcement that he did not believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession but that it is softening and the path for the Fed to avoid a recession continues to narrow.

"I don't think the economy is in recession right now," Powell said following the central bank's latest two-day policy meeting. But officials do believe the economy needs a period of below-potential growth to create sufficient slack to lower inflation.

He also said the lack of clear visibility into the future of the economy means the U.S. central bank can provide reliable guidance about where its policy is headed only on a "meeting-by-meeting" basis.

The Fed action comes on top of a 75 basis points hike last month and smaller moves in May and March, in an effort by the Fed to cool inflation.

Wednesday's hike was widely anticipated by investors.