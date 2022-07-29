Laos among countries with highest inflation in SE Asia

Laos has one of the highest inflation rates in the region, with the price rise recorded at 23.6 per cent year-on-year in June, according to ADB’s “Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022 Supplement”.



Meanwhile, the inflation rate reported in other Asean nations for the same month included Thailand (7.7 per cent), Vietnam (3.4 per cent), Philippines (6.1 per cent) and Indonesia (4.3 per cent).



The ADB also revised up inflation next year from 3.1 per cent to 3.4 per cent.



The higher rates for both years are due to rising energy and food prices and supply chain disruptions. The inflation forecast for Indonesia for 2022 is raised from 3.6 per cent to 4 per cent.



In the meantime, inflation forecasts for Thailand are revised up from 3.3 per cent to 6.3 per cent for 2022 and from 2.2 per cent to 2.7 per cent for 2023.



The raised inflation forecast linked rising energy prices and higher cost pass-throughs, which are expected to affect prices for a wider range of products.



In Laos, the consumer price index jumped sharply above expectations and the ceiling rate of 12 per cent set by the government.



The soaring price of fuel, gas and other imported goods, compounded with the depreciation of the kip, are among the main factors driving inflation, according to the latest report from the Lao Statistics Bureau.