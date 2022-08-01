Live caption glasses let deaf people 'see conversations'

The technology uses off-the-shelf augmented reality ‘AR’ glasses that are tethered to a smartphones with an app that turns any speech picked into text displayed on the inside of the lenses.

“Powerful. It's powerful. I can't under state the power and the importance for people who are hard of hearing all over the world to feel that they don't have to solely rely on lip reading anymore. It's a really big moment,” Josh Feldman, a profoundly deaf 23 year old management consultant, told Reuters.

The software, called XRAI Glass, was inspired by Dan Scarfe’s observation of his grandfather’s increasing isolation as his lost his hearing.

“There was just a little epiphany moment where I thought, well, hang on a second, he watches TV all the time with subtitles on. Why can't we subtitle the world?,” Scarfe told Reuters.

The software is still being developed but Scarfe says it can already recognise who’s speaking and will soon have the power to translate languages, voice tones, accents and pitch.