Sat, August 20, 2022

international

Taiwan's defence ministry slams Chinese military drills amid Pelosi visit

Taiwan's defence ministry on Wednesday slammed Chinese military drills being conducted amid a visit by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the "reckless" drills were challenging international order, destroying regional security and amounted to a blockade of Taiwan's territorial air space and waters.

Sun also warned that China was continuing to engage in spreading misinformation and that citizens should not believe in internet rumours.

 

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control. The United States has warned China against using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 03, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.