Taiwan's defence ministry slams Chinese military drills amid Pelosi visit

Spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the "reckless" drills were challenging international order, destroying regional security and amounted to a blockade of Taiwan's territorial air space and waters.
Sun also warned that China was continuing to engage in spreading misinformation and that citizens should not believe in internet rumours.
China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring it under its control. The United States has warned China against using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action against Taiwan.
Published : August 03, 2022
By : Reuters
