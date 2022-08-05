US opposes any effort to change Taiwan status quo: Blinken

"I want to emphasise, nothing has changed about our position and I hope very much that Beijing will not manufacture a crisis or seek a pretext to increase this aggressive military activity," said Blinken in his opening speech.

Cross-strait stability was in the interests of the whole region, he told a meeting in Cambodia, adding also that Washington was eager to hear ideas from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on how it could cooperate with the Quad.

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Thursday the Chinese military launched missiles from near Taiwan's Matsu islands earlier in the day, adding troops on the islands will continue to enhance their alertness level.