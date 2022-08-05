Sat, August 20, 2022

international

South Korea launches first lunar orbiter on SpaceX rocket

South Korea launched its first lunar orbiter on Thursday as it doubles down on its space programs, aiming to land a probe on the moon by 2030.

The Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, nicknamed Danuri, meaning "enjoy the Moon," departed on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral U.S. Space Force Station.

With Danuri, South Korea aims to become the world's seventh lunar explorer, and the fourth in Asia, behind China, Japan and India.

The launch comes as South Korea accelerates its space program, seeking to send a probe to the moon by 2030 and join nine countries working on the Artemis project aimed at returning to the moon by 2024.

The 678 kg (1,495 lb) Danuri separated from the projectile about 40 minutes after launch, and it should begin communicating with a ground station within 60 minutes.

It will enter the moon's orbit in December before starting a yearlong observation mission, including searching for a landing site and testing space internet technology, the ministry said.

 

South Korea says its space program is for peaceful and scientific purposes and any military use of the technology, such as in spy satellites, is for its defence.

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 05, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.