Looks to die for: Unmasking Malaysia’s beauty quacks

Medical groups and beauticians have welcomed the move to stamp out the quacks, who are exploiting the beauty boom by offering illegal dental and aesthetic procedures and courses.

“Currently, we don’t have a law to regulate the beauty industry when it is growing rapidly, and people are earning handsomely from it,” said Deputy Trade and Consumer Minister Rosol Wahid.

“We are discussing with the MOH [Ministry of Health] to see what procedures the beauty parlours can offer and what they can’t.”

Rosol said non-invasive beauty procedures will fall under the purview of her ministry but added that ascertaining whether a procedure is invasive or not is not easy.

Public concern in Malaysia is growing over the abundance of beauticians offering aesthetic and dental services such as braces and veneer procedures, whitening drip and platelet-rich plasma therapy.

Botched cases have been reported where patients were either scarred for life or even died as a result of the procedures.

Some beauticians also offer short training courses in these procedures.

In July, The Star reported that for RM1,000 to RM3,000 (8,000-24,000 baht), anyone could take a short course in installing braces and veneers and performing whitening procedures, with a certificate and starter kit at the end of the training.

Rosol confirmed action could be taken against those who provide illegal short medical courses as the certificates issued are invalid.