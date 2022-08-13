Poll: Kishida Cabinet approval rating drops to 51%

According to an emergency public opinion poll conducted by The Yomiuri Shimbun on Wednesday and Thursday, the disapproval rate for the Cabinet hit a record high of 34%, up from 32% in the previous survey conducted on Aug. 5 to 7.

However, when compared to average approval ratings of cabinets led by the Liberal Democratic Party in recent years, support for the Kishida Cabinet remains high, given that the average approval rating was 56% for the Junichiro Koizumi cabinets; 47% for the first Shinzo Abe Cabinet; 38% for the Yasuo Fukuda Cabinet; 26% for the Taro Aso Cabinet; 53% for Abe’s second term as prime minister; and 48% the Yoshihide Suga Cabinet.

With regard to Kishida’s request that his new Cabinet members personally inspect and review their links to the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification — widely known as the Unification Church — 36% thought Kishida’s request was an adequate response, while 55% said it wasn’t.

The survey showed that voters remain critical of links between the Unification Church and political parties such as the LDP.

Forty-five percent said they support the Cabinet reshuffle as a whole, while 34% said they do not.