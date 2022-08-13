Vietnam ready to enhance UN peacekeeping participation

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is ready to take part in more UN peacekeeping operations in the future, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoàng Xuân Chiến said to UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis in Hà Nội on August 12.

Chiến praised the cooperation and assistance provided by the UN and its agencies, especially the UN Resident Coordinator Office, when Việt Nam served as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council during 2020 - 2021.

He thanked the UN and relevant agencies for working closely with Việt Nam to successfully carry out many war aftermath settlement activities, particularly programmes and projects on addressing unexploded ordnance and toxic chemicals, which brought positive outcomes.

The official said he hoped the UN would continue coordinating with the Defence Ministry in war aftermath settlement through financial and technical aid, capacity building, experience sharing, and database building.

Since Việt Nam officially joined UN peacekeeping forces in 2014, it has successfully deployed over 500 personnel on peacekeeping missions and to the UN headquarters. It is also the first country in Southeast Asia to implement three training courses on heavy engineering equipment, under the Việt Nam-UN-Japan trilateral partnership programme, which received strong evaluations from UN leaders.