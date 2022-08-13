Laos, Brunei strengthen bilateral cooperation

The agreement was reached at the third meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries held in Brunei Darussalam, which was co-chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof.

The meeting took place to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Brunei.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, including in the fields of human resource development, air transport, and women’s cooperation.

The two countries also agreed to encourage industry, economic, and trade investment cooperation as well as encourage cooperation in agriculture, especially the possibility of trading in rice and other agricultural produce.