Laos, Brunei strengthen bilateral cooperation
The governments of Laos and Brunei Darussalam have agreed to enhance economic, trade and investment cooperation, the Lao Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.
The agreement was reached at the third meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries held in Brunei Darussalam, which was co-chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Saleumxay Kommasith, and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof.
The meeting took place to further strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Laos and Brunei.
The two sides agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, including in the fields of human resource development, air transport, and women’s cooperation.
The two countries also agreed to encourage industry, economic, and trade investment cooperation as well as encourage cooperation in agriculture, especially the possibility of trading in rice and other agricultural produce.
The two sides agreed that future cooperation should be broad and cover multiple areas, with the aim of making cooperation more efficient and effective in order to bring real benefits to the people of Laos and Brunei. In 2023, the two countries agreed to jointly organise various important events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Laos-Brunei diplomatic relations (July 27, 1993-July 27, 2023).
In previous years, the government of Brunei has supported Laos’ hosting of the 9th Asia Europe Meeting (ASEM-9) Summit in 2012 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summits in Vientiane in 2004 and 2016, as well as human resource development, the building of schools, and sports development.
