Pakistan emerges as 24th largest economy in its 75-year journey

The report gives a glimpse of the country’s 75-year economic journey, with all major economic indicators seeing massive changes over the period.

At the time of independence in 1947, Pakistan inherited only 34 industrial units out of the 921 in undivided India.

The nominal GDP rose from $3 billion in 1950 to $383 billion in 2022, while GDP growth was recorded at 5.97 per cent in 2022 compared to 1.8 per cent in 1950. Per capita income jumped from $86 in 1950 to $1,798 in 2022.

Tax revenues rose from 31 million rupees to 6,126.1 billion rupees from 1950-2022, while agriculture accounted for 59.9 per cent of the total GDP in 1949-50.

In the agriculture sector, the production of wheat increased from 3.35 million tonnes in 1958 to 29.4 million tonnes in 2022, rice from 0.69 million tonnes to 9.32 million tonnes, maize from 0.36 million tonnes to 10.64 million tonnes, sugarcane from 5.53 million tonnes to 88.65 million tonnes, cotton from 1.16 million bales to 8.33 million bales and water availability from 63.9 million acre-feet to 131 million acre-feet.

On the external side, remittances sent by Pakistanis working abroad jumped from $0.14 billion in the fiscal year 1973 to $31.2 billion in fiscal 2022, exports from $162 million in fiscal 1950 to $31.8 billion in fiscal 2022, and imports from $276 million in fiscal 1950 to $80.2 billion in fiscal 2022.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said the dearth of resources to meet local needs after independence was not a secret as India refused to give due share of its wealth to Pakistan soon after its birth.