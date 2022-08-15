Southeast Asian low cost carriers see business taking off

The recovery of the LCCs will likely affect the business strategies of many Japanese and Japanese-affiliated companies, which place importance on the Southeast Asian markets.

Entry regulations eased

Don Mueang International Airport in the north of Bangkok serves as a major hub for LCCs, which operate short-distance routes within Asia.

“Thanks to the low prices of LCCs, I can visit my hometown more frequently than before,” said a 41-year-old company employee returning to the Thai capital from southern Thailand.

Southeast Asian economies rely heavily on the tourism industry. Following the easing of coronavirus-related entry restrictions, many LCCs in the region announced a major step-up in-flight service.

New airlines are making inroads in the market, too. In Indonesia last year, Super Air Jet began operating several routes, including one that connects Jakarta and Bali Island. The company aims to lure young people — dubbed the “millennial generation” — to local resorts. In Malaysia, meanwhile, plans are afoot to launch a new LCC in the near future.

Strategy shift

Many major airlines in Southeast Asia are government-affiliated, which has impacted their business efficiency. From the 2000s, LCCs, buoyed by economic growth in the region, began offering lower airfares.