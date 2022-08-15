Malaysian combat ships scandal: ‘Navy fought a losing battle’

When Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) Chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Jaafar was about to retire after serving for 40 years, he was offered the plum job as the executive deputy chairman/managing director of Boustead Heavy Industries Corporation (BHIC).

The highly respected career officer did not have to think twice.

He said no to the tempting offer, which would have included a remuneration of over RM80,000 a month and other perks.

“I refused. I was offered to take over from (Tan Sri Ahmad Ramli Mohd Nor). I refused and I said no. I did not want to go and eat my (word/decisions earlier),” he told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

It was clear from the testimony by Abdul Aziz, 66, that he made the decision because many of the actions by Boustead Naval Shipyard (BNS), a unit of BHIC, was allegedly against the interest of the navy.

Ahmad Ramli, a former navy chief, is one of the two names implicated and mentioned repeatedly in the PAC report on the RM9bil littoral combat ships (LCS) scandal.

The other is Anuar Murad, a former navy captain, whose name was mentioned 23 times in the PAC report.

He was the BNS’ LCS programme director.

In the 247-page report, Abdul Aziz said he had written 10 letters, including to the then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and then Defence Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, as well as to the Chief Secretary to the Government and the secretaries-general of the Defence Ministry and the Treasury.

None of them, he said, bothered about his incessant protests.