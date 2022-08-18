9-yr-old Fujita to become youngest pro Go player

Fujita passed an exam to turn professional. He will become a pro Go player when he is 9 years and 4 months old, rewriting the current youngest-age record of 10 years old set by second-dan player Sumire Nakamura.

“I’ll do my best. I’m very happy,” Fujita said bashfully at a press conference in Osaka. He said he wants to play against Yuta Iyama, a pro Go player holding four titles.

Fujita, who lives in the city of Osaka, became immersed in a reversi app when he was around 4 years old, according to the association.

His father looked for a reversi class to take the son to, but since there was none, he instead took the son to a go salon near his workplace, which triggered the boy to play go, according to the association.

The boy became a first-dan amateur at age 5, and he often won against pro players after becoming a school second-grader, according to the association.

“I had an impression that Fujita played go in an adultlike, well-balanced style,” said eight-dan player Taiki Seto, 38, who played against Fujita in the exam game.

The Japan News

Asia News Network