Malaysia’s coffee shops to charge for not ordering drinks
Coffee shop owner Micah Ooi, 37, often does not mind when patrons occupy a table without ordering any drinks. But it soon became a habit. Customers would come in and order food from the hawker stalls, but not cough up a single sen for a drink.
Coffeeshop owners who usually only sell drinks, earn their income through rental from food stall owners and selling drinks.
Frustrated, Ooi decided to put up a sign telling those who don’t order drinks that they must pay a 50sen fee per person.
“Sometimes, up to five customers would sit at a table without ordering any drinks.
“Most of these customers were tourists and I felt they should order something at the very least,” he said.
The Star
