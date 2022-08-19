Malaysia’s coffee shops to charge for not ordering drinks

Coffeeshop owners who usually only sell drinks, earn their income through rental from food stall owners and selling drinks.

Frustrated, Ooi decided to put up a sign telling those who don’t order drinks that they must pay a 50sen fee per person.

“Sometimes, up to five customers would sit at a table without ordering any drinks.

“Most of these customers were tourists and I felt they should order something at the very least,” he said.

The Star

Asia News Network