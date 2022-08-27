[Japan] Making English an official language to make the company stronger

Many Japanese people feel that they are bad at English. Rakuten believes that some people do not apply to the company due to the English ability requirement even though they have high skills. While employees of different nationalities can communicate in English, achieving deep understanding between them is sometimes more difficult than between Japanese employees. For that, the company has been implementing training lately to help employees understand diversity and different cultures as a phase following the use of English as an official internal language.

Competing with IT giants

Money Forward Inc., a financial IT company, will make English an official language for its engineering division by the end of 2024, with an aim to attract digitally skilled talent. The company started to hire foreign nationals several years ago. Takuya Nakade, director, executive officer and chief technology officer of the company, said, “Hiring top-class foreign IT engineers is more than 10 times easier than hiring their Japanese counterparts.”

However, to acquire skilled workers, the company must compete with IT giants such as Google, which often have a significant edge in terms of salaries. In addition to the internal use of English, the company needs to make its businesses attractive to skilled workers and create an employee-friendly working environment.

Other companies, such as Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing Co. and cosmetics maker Shiseido Co., are currently making English their official internal language. Sharp Corp. announced in June that it too had plans to do so.

Prof. Yoko Okabe of Kyoto Sangyo University said, “More than for manufacturers that can deliver value by making quality products such as automobiles, English is important for IT companies, trading companies and service sector companies to globalize themselves. Japanese companies should take a top-down approach and think about the economic value brought about by English.”

By Daisuke Ichikawa

