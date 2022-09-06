Typhoon Hinnamnor passes S Korea, leaving one dead and several missing

Although not included in the central government tally, eight additional people were reported missing in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. The missing people are reported to have entered underground parking lots at two separate apartment complexes to move their vehicles as water flooded the parking lots.

President Yoon Suk-yeol is said to be considering visiting the city as the search goes on for the missing.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, Typhoon Hinnamnor passed Jeju Island at midnight and made landfall on the southern coast of the country at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday. The typhoon then headed back out to sea at 7:10 a.m.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Typhoon Hinnamnor moved northeast at a speed of 62 kilometers per hour near Ulleung Island, an island east of the Korean Peninsula. The typhoon’s atmospheric pressure reached 965 hectopascals at its center, with a maximum wind speed of 37 meters per second.

Typhoon Hinnamnor was expected to pass the northeastern coast of Ulleung Island -- 330 km away from the island -- at around 3 p.m. and approach an area 420 km away from Sapporo, Japan at 9 p.m.

The typhoon is expected to weaken further and become an extratropical cyclone once it approaches Sapporo, the state weather agency said.

As the typhoon moved away from the country, South Korea also lifted typhoon warnings in most areas, with some exceptions in the coastal regions as of noon Tuesday.

Typhoon Hinnamnor dumped heavy rains in the southern part of the country, as well as on Jeju Island. Between Saturday and Tuesday morning, the mountain area in Jeju had an accumulated rainfall of 1,058 millimetres. Gyeongju, South Gyeongsang Province, also had 447.5 mm of rain, followed by 418.2 mm in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. Ulsan also had 385.5 mm of rain.