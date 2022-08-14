One year after Taliban takeover: The Afghan women who don't give up

16-YEAR-OLD KERISHMA RASHEEDI:

Kerishma Rasheedi, 16, was a proud 9th-grade high school student before the Taliban swept to power in August last year. She hasn’t been able to go back to school since.

In March the Taliban backtracked on their announcement that high schools would open for girls, saying they would remain closed until a plan was drawn up in accordance with Islamic law for them to reopen. The last time the Taliban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they banned education and most employment for women.

Rasheedi refused to give up. To keep up with her studies, she now attends classes at a private education centre for girls, hoping that one day, she can return to school and pursue her dream of becoming a journalist.

“I want to become a successful journalist in the future, I would love to serve my country, and education is my basic human right. I want to continue my education so I can convey the miseries of other women to the authorities," she said.

The private education centre, opened nearly seven months ago, offers classes of math, English and Dari literature for women of different ages and levels.

The Taliban has allowed a few private education centres for women to open as long as they had obtained permission from the justice ministry.

Every day, Rasheedi and her 14-year-old sister, who also cannot go to school, spend two hours studying at the centre.

"My message to the Taliban is to reopen schools for girls as soon as possible...we want to study.”