Trapped Mexican miners' relatives say authorities are stalling rescue

Rescue works have not been advancing as fast as families were expecting, a relative of a trapped miner Enereida Toledo told Reuters on Sunday. Toledo added that authorities have avoided giving relatives concrete answers on the status of the rescue works.

The ten miners became trapped inside the Pinabete mine in the town of Sabinas in the North-western state of Coahuila on August 3, when their excavation work caused a tunnel wall to collapse, triggering flooding in three wells.

Miner Gabriel Rodriguez Palomares who is assisting with rescue efforts said they needed more help and for authorities to allow experts to descend into the mine.