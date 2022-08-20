Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

In an attempt to bring more transparency to congress, every six months members of the Chamber of Deputies will be chosen randomly to go through a hair analysis to determine if they have used drugs.

For right-wing lawmaker Juan Antonio Coloma this will be a way to show the people that lawmakers legislate without external pressure from drug dealers.

Others have spoken out against it. For left-wing lawmaker Tomas de Rementeria the measure is ‘just a spectacle' as there will be no accountability for anyone who tests positive.

According to the regulation, the results will be public and if a lawmaker tests positive their bank account information could also be made public.