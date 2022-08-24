Cambodia orders DKSH to recall baby powder over asbestos contamination

Asbestos is a natural mineral with a variety of industrial uses that has long been heavily restricted in its applications – and sometimes banned outright – in numerous countries around the world due to its carcinogenic properties and its link to the lung cancer mesothelioma, which can be caused by breathing in small fibres or particles of the material, according to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

The ministry also noted that asbestos is permitted in some items in Cambodia such as cement, fibro-cement, ceiling cement, plaster, brake pads, clutch pads, insulation for heating and cooling systems, soundproofing, machinery, rubber pipes and other building materials.

However, crucially all of the above examples are objects that exist in a solid non-particulate form or are wrapped or under a coating, rather than ground into a powder to be applied to human skin, which presents an acute possibility of danger to those exposed who may inhale it.

The announcement of the suspension came after the Consumer Protection, Competition and Fraud Repression Directorate-General (CCF) met with DKSH representatives virtually on August 22 and presented the results of the analysis of its baby and kid powder products, which are supposed to be made from talc only but are suspected of having asbestos in them.

CCF ordered DKSH to temporarily stop the distribution of all baby powder products and wait for the results of the analysis from third-party laboratories, which may be released soon.