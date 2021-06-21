Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Thai volleyball team finish last in Women’s Nations League

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Thai volleyball team finish last in...

The Thai national volleyball team ended their dismal campaign in the preliminary round of the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League, losing their last match to hosts Italy on Sunday.

The Thai team lost 1-3 after winning the hard-fought first set 35-33, 21-25, 25-27, 20-25.

The tournament began in Rimini, Italy on May 25 and ends on June 25.

The Thai women could win only two of the 15 matches they played. With just six points in the 16-team league, the Thai team finished last.

In the qualifier round, Thailand were among 12 teams that had qualified from core teams above the relegation zone. The other 11 teams are: Brazil, China, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Serbia, South Korea, Turkey and the United States.

Four teams were selected as challenger teams: Belgium, Canada, Dominican Republic and Poland.

At the end of the preliminary round, the US team topped the league with 42 points from 14 wins and a loss. It was followed by Brazil (40 points), Japan (33 points) and Turkey (30 points).

On June 24, Brazil will play Japan and the US will take on Turkey in the semi-finals. The winners will play the final on June 25.

Published : June 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in athletes village

Published : July 17, 2021

Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Published : July 16, 2021

A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.