Euro 2020 serves up feast for Thai football fans with Belgium v Portugal, England v Germany

Belgium are ranked by Fifa as the world’s No 1 national team, while Portugal are the defending champions after winning the 2016 Euros.

Germany and Spain are the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, with three titles apiece. Spain will play Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

All matches can be watched live in Thailand on NBT2HD, Channel 3 and PPTV.

Schedule for Euro 2020 Round of 16 (Thai times):

June 26, 2021

Wales vs Denmark (11pm)

June 27, 2021

Italy vs Austria (2am)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (11pm)

June 28, 2021

Belgium vs Portugal (2am)

Croatia vs Spain (11pm)

June 29, 2021

France vs Switzerland (2am)

England vs Germany (11pm)

June 30, 2021

Sweden vs Ukraine (2am)