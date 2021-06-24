Saturday, July 17, 2021

life

Euro 2020 serves up feast for Thai football fans with Belgium v Portugal, England v Germany

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Euro 2020 serves up feast for Thai ...

After two weeks of battle to escape their groups, 16 teams have fought their way through to the knockout stage of the Uefa European Football Championship. Highlights of the tournament’s sudden-death phase include matches between Belgium and Portugal and England versus Germany.

Belgium are ranked by Fifa as the world’s No 1 national team, while Portugal are the defending champions after winning the 2016 Euros.

Germany and Spain are the most successful teams in the tournament’s history, with three titles apiece. Spain will play Croatia for a place in the quarter-finals.

All matches can be watched live in Thailand on NBT2HD, Channel 3 and PPTV.

Schedule for Euro 2020 Round of 16 (Thai times):

June 26, 2021

Wales vs Denmark (11pm)

June 27, 2021

Italy vs Austria (2am)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic (11pm)

June 28, 2021

Belgium vs Portugal (2am)

Croatia vs Spain (11pm)

June 29, 2021

France vs Switzerland (2am)

England vs Germany (11pm)

June 30, 2021

Sweden vs Ukraine (2am)

Euro 2020 serves up feast for Thai football fans with Belgium v Portugal, England v Germany

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers confirm 1st positive COVID-19 case in athletes village

Published : July 17, 2021

Messi close to agreeing new Barcelona deal: reports

Published : July 16, 2021

A Steam portable device promises your entire PC gaming library in a handheld

Published : July 16, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.