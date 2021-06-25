The Fast and Furious franchise ranked, from worst to best

9. "2 Fast 2 Furious" (2003)

When these movies are at their best, they're both spectacles of action and touching odes to the values that bind us together as a community. It's hard to find much of that in the second film.

After constructing a Los Angeles in the first film that felt lived-in and vibrant, "2 Fast" plucks the one outsider, cop-turned-fugitive Brian O'Conner (Walker), and drops him into a leaden Miami underground for a covert mission to beat his rap sheet - with poor results. There's a glorious final chase, in which an airborne Camaro crash-lands on a boat in the middle of lake, and we're introduced to the characters of Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej Parker (Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), who play into future Goofus-and-Gallant bits in later films.

In an appreciation of the late director John Singleton, who directed this film, Bilge Ebiri offered up this modest defense of the maligned sequel. "For all its sun-drenched, candy-colored aesthetic, the film's world is steeped in mistrust: Every character has an ax to grind," Ebiri wrote. "Singleton takes the aggressive, one-note conflicts of the action genre and builds whole networks of resentment out of them. This lends the picture a weird authenticity, despite the general dopiness of the plot."

Maybe it helps to look at "Fast 2" like this: a gritty, not-quite-origin story about the anger and chaos our heroes are trying to cast off with the stomp of a gas pedal.

8. "The Fate of the Furious" (2017)

There's a handful of movies contained within the eighth chapter of the "Fast" series - each them a little more disappointing than the last.

There's the story line involving a checked-out Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, who are grabbing their skintight shirts on the way out the door to their characters' 2019 spinoff. There's Charlize Theron, misused as the woefully ill-conceived cybervillain Cipher, who wants ... something. (Something evil and nefarious, no doubt, but what?) Then there's the family narrative. Except, wait: Dom has two families. Kind of. One of them involves an old flame he became involved with after his beloved Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) was killed. (Never mind that Letty was ultimately resurrected and found suffering from amnesia.) Dom's quest to save his only son - fathered with a Brazilian cop (Elsa Pataky from "Fast Five") - pulls him away from his Los Angeles family in a frustratingly long plot that doesn't add any fresh twists to the tale. But there are also fast cars evading a Cold War-era Russian submarine on an icebound lake. Much to consider here. Too much.

7. "Fast & Furious" (2009)

There's nothing bad, per se, about the fourth film.

It's the last time we see the criminal-vs.-cop tension between Dom and Brian, before they make it official and become family once and for all. And that supporting cast! The always delightful character actor John Ortiz plays the supervillain - one hiding in plain sight - and Gal Godot launches her American film career here, as Dom's love interest. It wasn't meant to be.

It's just that it's kind of dull in comparison to what comes after it. Where subsequent films thrive on wide, dolly shots of cars wreaking havoc on various international cities, the major action here is primarily set in an underground tunnel on the U.S.-Mexico border, It feels small, but it's a sign of good times ahead.

6. "Furious 7" (2015)

It was always going to be a tough task trying to assemble a film after the death of Walker, who was killed in an unrelated automobile accident during the making of this installment. And it doesn't help that the entire chronology of the already sprawling and messy saga had been reordered in an after-credits sequence, offered up in "Fast & Furious 6." (The events of the third film, "Tokyo Drift," were shown to have taken place between the sixth and seventh installments. Still with us?)

But thankfully this movie simply speeds through any plot contrivances with pure silliness. There's Kurt Russell, as the fittingly named covert government operative Mr. Nobody, who whips out a bucket of Coronas to entice Dom to come work for him. There's Johnson, who cracks his arm out of a plaster cast by flexing his biceps - before yanking a drone from midair. There's a car that jumps between two Abu Dhabi skyscrapers. And all the talk about the importance of family? It really began to hit home here, with a touching final tribute to Walker.

5. "F9" (2021)

After 20 years of full-throttle heists, races and high jinks, the series finally succumbs to an origin story. We learn that Dom has a brother, Jakob (John Cena), and we hear about the Toretto family's dalliances with the criminal underworld, through melodramatic flashbacks. And guess what else? All of the gang is reunited. Three of the main cast members of "Tokyo Drift" reappear as goofy rocket scientists, and - stick with me here - the character of Han (Sung Kang), who died in the third film, is back from the grave.

The film is slightly weighed down by its hefty running time of 145 minutes, nearly 10 minutes of which consist of meta-textual jokes about Diesel's ethnic ambiguity, winking allusions to characters' seeming invincibility and convoluted explanations of past plot holes. That said, director (and co-writer) Justin Lin, returning for his fifth film, introduces a few novel twists to this latest chapter: land mines; a use for those rocket scientists; and a Toretto family affection for elaborate zip-line contraptions. It's a charming and outrageous corrective after previous films had started to take themselves a wee bit too seriously.